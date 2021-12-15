High winds flip truck in southwest Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Strong winds are expected in St. Louis later today with gusts exceeding 40 miles an hour at times.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have both put out warnings to use caution while driving in this wind.

The Highway Patrol shared video of a truck that rolled over due to the wind near Springfield, Mo. Officials say the driver did not have his seatbelt on and was thrown from the truck. You can see a helicopter landing in the field during the rescue.

They are asking drivers to slow down, buckle up, and pay attention.

We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving. pic.twitter.com/kj9pMNN3vg — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) December 15, 2021

Here is a look at what the winds are doing in the Amarillo area. That is the same storm that is moving east.