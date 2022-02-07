OZARK, Mo. – A high-speed chase caused the death of a driver in Ozark just after midnight on Monday, February 7.

Ozark Police Officers tried to stop a 2022 Toyota Corolla for impaired driving around 12:28 am.

The driver of the Toyota stopped briefly but then fled west near Highway 14.

The driver, a juvenile, lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Nixa Police Department assisted with notifying the driver’s next of kin and the Ozarks Police Department is conducting an investigation.