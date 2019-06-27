New video shows results of high-speed chase in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A high-speed chase beginning in Polk County has ended in Springfield.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday (6/27/19) morning after crashing an orange and black Ford Mustang into two other vehicles.

Police investigating the scene

The chase started in the Bolivar area when officers were following up on a disturbance call. The vehicle police were looking for was located at a local business and officers attempted to trap it in. The driver rammed a police car to escape and drove southbound on Highway 13, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. As the vehicle entered Springfield it ran over spike strips laid down by authorities and crashed in front of the McDonald’s on Highway 13, just south of I-44.

A witness on scene told us that the driver ran on foot after the crash happened, but was apprehended quickly.

A passenger in the Mustang was found unconscious, but has regained consciousness and was being treated.

Authorities say there are no life threatening injuries, but a few people were transported to a local hospital.