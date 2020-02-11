High Schooler organizes prom dress drive for less fortunate girls

NIXA, Mo. — As you’re looking for the perfect valentine’s day outfit, Nixa High School is asking you to keep an eye open for prom dresses.

Several local organizations are teaming up to make sure every girl in the area gets to feel beautiful at prom.

Nixa High School senior, Haylen McKnelly, is organizing a prom dress drive for this year.

“There are a lot of kids in our local schools that are struggling with poverty and things like that, so Care to Learn brought up that need that there are a lot of girls that aren’t able to go to prom,” said McKnelly.

McKnelly and her partners have collected as many as 100 dresses so far.

Representatives from a Springfield non-profit, Care to Learn, are talking with area school counselors, to find girls who may need prom dresses.

Marcia Bell, owner of The Avant Garden, is helping with the drive with their non-profit called Garden Gate Provisions.

“A lot of prom dresses get worn one time, and they never get worn again, and then everybody sits around with them in their closet wondering what to do with them,” Bell said. “And so this is a good way to recycle those.”

If you want to donate dresses, bags, or shoes, you can donate at Avant Garden in Ozark or at Nixa High School.