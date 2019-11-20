High School students’ joke causes district panic

REEDS SPRING — A joke between students at Reeds Spring High School led to a district-wide email being released this afternoon.

School officials became aware today that two students were discussing a threat to the school.

The discussion was reported by another student but it was later determined to be a joke.

The students involved are facing disciplinary action according to the school’s policy.

And officials want to remind students that it is never a good idea to joke about threatening situations.

