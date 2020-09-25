High school sports team plays for the first time since being quarantined

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local high school football team will get to play after being sidelined for a few weeks due to COVID-19.

Parkview High School sent around 40 players into quarantine and canceled two games when one varsity player tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Sept. 25, the team will hit the practice field for the first time in two weeks.

Coach Ben Dougherty says the team missed four days of in-person classes but could stay engaged virtually. However, the football players missed eight days of practice.

To keep the team engaged, the players had to watch different films of gameplays to stay sharp; zoom meetings were also required.

“We were bummed too,” said Dougherty. “We were looking for an opportunity to play those two games. It’s definitely been difficult. I doubt I’ll go through anything like it in my coaching career again as far as not being able to see those kids for two weeks in person.”

Dougherty says the games they missed will not count as a forfeit, but he doesn’t think they will be able to make those games up with their schedule essentially locked in.

“I expect focus, and I expect a lot of energy because I think the team is ready to be back,” said Dougherty.

