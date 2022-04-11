SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — April 13, 2022 will bring more than 2,600 high school students together at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex for the Build My Future Construction Showcase.

The event will allow students to check out a variety of careers in the construction and skilled trades industries. These careers include design, engineering, labor, and more.

A news release from the Missouri Job Center in Springfield said there is an increased urgency for workers across all industries, including construction.

Missouri is not the only state to hold a Build My Future event on April 13. Arkansas and Iowa are also hosting similar events and other states in the U.S. have participated in the effort to create interest among high school students in construction and trade work.

Build My Future is a nonprofit organization that is a collaborative effort between many entities such as the City of Springfield, Missouri Job Center, and the Home Builders Association, among others.