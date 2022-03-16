SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Roughly 10,000 people are in town for the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships that kicked off Monday – bringing in millions from folks staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and visiting attractions.

More than 360 teams have parked their players at 25 gyms across the Springfield metro this week.

Attendees like Jason Clark say it’s typically how his family spends their spring break.

The championship is being held in the same week as the MSHSAA state basketball tournament at Missouri state – which is expected to have 40-thousand attendees, filling 6-thousand hotel rooms.

But the homeschool tournament is considered the largest annual event in the city, and when organizer Zack Stargell crunched the numbers, he realized it’s now even bigger than the Olympic games.

Springfield’s convention and visitors bureau say 2021 was a record-breaking year for tourism – compared to 2020 – which was the worst year on record with the CVB due to the pandemic.

The next big event is bass pro shop’s world’s fishing fair which kicks off on March 30th.