Locker room theft occurs during Blue and Gold Tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Nixa’s boys basketball team overcame adversity on and off the court Friday.

The Nixa Eagles played the Crane Pirates Friday on day two of the Blue and Gold tournament.

Nixa lead by 9 at halftime, but when they got back to the locker room, they discovered that their bags had been unzipped and realized a theft had occurred.

According to multiple sources, including Nixa Head Coach Jay Osborne, several players had cash stolen, as well as Apple airpod earbuds.

Tournament Director and Greenwood Coach Darren Taylor says they aren’t sure at this time who committed the theft, but did confirm that one occurred. They aren’t sure if it was someone internally or outside of the tournament.

KOLR10 placed a call to Springfield Police about the investigation, but no response has been received.

Nixa lost their lead but eventually regained it in the last two minutes to win 46-45 over Crane.