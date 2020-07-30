High demand of tin cans causes production challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States is in the middle of a tin can shortage because of COVID-19 putting canned beverages in high demand.

The American Beverage Association says it’s not attributed to a low supply of raw materials. Still, since people are drinking more soda and alcohol at home instead of a restaurant, more beverages have come less from the tap and more from a can.

Sean Levy, the owner of Discount Smokes and Beer in Downtown Springfield, says he noticed beer sales increased a lot in his store and is having trouble ordering cans of beer to stock the business’s cooler.

“We were noticing in our beers, it’s not one distributor vs. another, but both distributors are running short,” said Levy. “Last week, we were short over 150 cases from what our order was, which is quite a bit. So instead of our normal delivery day, sometimes I gotta go pick it up myself.”

Levy says those he has spoken to in the industry tell him many distributors in the country are focusing first on getting the bigger stores stocked up first, leaving the smaller stores waiting a bit longer.