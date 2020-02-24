Hidden History: Local young woman uses her platform to give back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sarah Hassan is a Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

“I really feel like we have an impact on the kids that we work with,” said Hassan. “To be here for four years and kind of see that impact is really exciting to me.”

Hassan says one of her mottoes is: representation matters.

“When I was that age I could have really used someone that looked like me, kind of spoke like me, in the position that I’m in now,” said Hassan.

Knowing this, Hassan says she doesn’t take her role lightly.

“I really understand the impact that I have on the kids,” said Hassan. “I make sure that anything I’m saying or anything that I’m speaking to them is positive.”

She says her organization serves at-risk-youth.

“They’re just like any other kid they’ve just experienced and seen a lot more at such a young age,” said Hassan. “They’ve had to be that way, to kind of go into survival mode and make it..”

Hassan says it’s important to show the children she serves that there’s more to life.

“The opportunities that we provide for them here are not given to them otherwise,” said Hassan. “Opportunities that might be given to other kids are not given to the kids that we have.”

When asked what she wanted her legacy to be, Hassan says:

“It’s not about me, I’ve been given a lot of cool opportunities so turn it around and making sure that the kids that we work with have those same opportunities given to them,” said Hassan.