SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The groundbreaking at the site of Heritage Cafeteria is coming on Tuesday, May 3. But what’s being built on the iconic location?

Last year, it was announced the property was acquired by Coryell Collaborative Group which wanted to turn the property into a multi-use building.

This will entail space for what TLC Properties said will be 95 luxury apartment homes. The apartment spaces will be managed by TLC Properties. Along with apartment space, the property will also have space for retail along with a pool, rooftop fitness center and other apartment amenities.

The building will be five stories in total, with 6,350 square feet dedicated to retail space. The apartments will have floor plans from micro-studios to three bedrooms. The apartment complex will be called Heritage Apartments.

“The Heritage Cafeteria was a mainstay in Springfield for so many generations and bringing this new development to life will provide the next generations another way to enjoy this iconic spot,” Sam Coryell said in a press release. “It’s only right to reignite this landmark and keep its legacy alive while offering modern apartment homes and a place for businesses to thrive.”

Heritage Cafeteria closed in 2016 after the owner said business was down and the expenses of keeping the restaurant running were too high.

The building on the property was demolished to make way for the new multi-use building in September 2021. It was the location of the last Heritage Cafeteria in Springfield, a business that at one point was a chain with multiple locations throughout the city.