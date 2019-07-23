Here’s why there could be a sales tax hike on Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Shoppers on Commercial Street could see slight increase in prices if a sales tax hike goes through.

According to Springfield’s Director of Economic Development Sarah Kerner, board members of a special tax district on Commercial have indicated they’re interested in more than doubling its current sales tax rate, from 3/8-cent to one cent.

A sales tax increase won’t be happening anytime soon, as the board has to first finish a petition process to renew and expand the district, then ask residents of the district to vote on the tax measure.

The Commercial Street Community Improvement District uses tax revenue to keep the area clean, safe and attractive. It helps maintain landscaping, install signs, clean up litter and hang up decorations for special events and holidays.

Right now, the board is in the process of gathering signatures to expand the district’s boundaries by one parking lot and extend its lifespan by 15 years.

