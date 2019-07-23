Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Here’s why there could be a sales tax hike on Commercial Street

Local News

by: Alissa Zhu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Shoppers on Commercial Street could see slight increase in prices if a sales tax hike goes through.

According to Springfield’s Director of Economic Development Sarah Kerner, board members of a special tax district on Commercial have indicated they’re interested in more than doubling its current sales tax rate, from 3/8-cent to one cent.

A sales tax increase won’t be happening anytime soon, as the board has to first finish a petition process to renew and expand the district, then ask residents of the district to vote on the tax measure.

The Commercial Street Community Improvement District uses tax revenue to keep the area clean, safe and attractive. It helps maintain landscaping, install signs, clean up litter and hang up decorations for special events and holidays.

Right now, the board is in the process of gathering signatures to expand the district’s boundaries by one parking lot and extend its lifespan by 15 years.

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now