SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Battlefield Mall will host several businesses and organizations that offer services to people who have autism on April 30, 2022.

The Autism Information Blast is an effort by Arc of the Ozarks. It’s happening between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Arc of the Ozarks describes the event as a way for families to meet face-to-face with businesses, resources, and avenues of support. Vendors for 2022’s event include Pet Therapy of the Ozarks, Point Performing Arts, Unified Martial Arts, and more.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families new to resources or newly diagnosed with

an autism spectrum disorder to learn about resources supports, and services in our community,”

said Elizabeth Obrey, Family Advocate with The Arc of the Ozarks in a press release. “All ages, community

activities and autism-specific supports and services are represented.”

The Arc of the Ozarks is a nonprofit organization that provides disability services to Springfield, Monett, Joplin, and Kansas City areas.