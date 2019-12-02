Here’s where Proposition S is at the end of 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – On April 2, 2019, the public school environment in Springfield was forever changed.

On that day voters voted yes on Proposition S, a nearly $168 million proposal to renovate or rebuild several buildings in the Springfield Public School system.

Here is a full list of the projects listed under Prop S and how much they cost, according to the SPS website.

Hillcrest High School – Partial Renovation, $24,750,000

Jarrett Middle School – Reconstruction, $41,540,000

Boyd Elementary School – Reconstruction, $20,340,000

Delaware Elementary School – Reconstruction, $23,780,000

Sunshine Elementary School- Renovation, $13,890,000

Williams Elementary School – Renovation, $14,320,000

Early Childhood Mini-hub – Addition (Williams), $3,650,000

SW Early Childhood Center – New building, $12,690,000

There are also 31 schools listed to receive updated and more secure entrances. The total cost for that part of the project is $7,800,000.

SPS also has listed inflation from 2019-2022 costing $4,973,136, this money is for the cost of construction or any fluctuation during the course of the project. Bringing the grand total to $167,733,136.

Where is the project at now?

So far in 2019 SPS has made progress with several parts of Prop S.

July

Demolition of Delaware Elementary

Students from Delaware are now attending classes at the former Sherwood Elementary building

SPS says the new Delaware will be open for the 2021 school year

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

August

Construction for Sunshine Elementary begins

Crews will be working on accessibility and security issues, while also adding a safe-room gymnasium and allow up to 350 students to be served at the school

SPS says this project will be completed by August 2020

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

Also in August construction began construction of the Southwest Early Childhood Center

Scheduled to be open August 2020

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

November/December

New location for Boyd Elementary, corner of Division and Sherman

Construction will begin February 2020 and will open the new school building in August 2021

Courtesy: Springfield Public Schools

The new Boyd Elementary will serve 300 pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students, according to the SPS website.

The new building will have:

Address accessibility and security challenges

Provide a safe room gymnasium

Serve up to 300 pre- K-5 students

Serve as a regional early childhood mini-hub

Dr. Angela Holloway-Payne, Principal of Boyd Elementary, says the staff is excited to have a new home.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to move to a bigger and better location. It’s just a sense of pride, a sense of urgency to get there,” says Holloway-Payne.

The three-story school has been in Springfield for over 100 years and the biggest complaint voiced by Holloway-Payne is the lack of accessibility for the students especially when they need to use the bathroom.

“We don’t have enough restrooms. All the children’s restrooms are located in the basement, that is the biggest challenge I have ever faced in my entire life as a principal.”

She says it’s a challenge for the students because sometimes they have to go down three flights of stairs. The challenge is that students miss a good chunk of class time because of the lower-level restrooms.

Stephen Hall with SPS says they will be preserving the history of Boyd as they move ahead to the new school.

“We recognize that our schools are the heart of the neighborhood. As we think ahead to the future and what the new Boyd will bring, we also want to honor the past and where we’ve come from. That will be a part of the new building. We will honor the traditions of Boyd Elementary, which I know is very important to the Midtown neighborhood,” says Hall.

As far as Prop S as a whole, Hall says that everything is on time and on budget.

The next projects in Prop S include Hillcrest, Williams, and Jarrett. For more on these projects and updates with Prop S, click here.

Below is a photo gallery of many historic pictures in Boyd Elementary: