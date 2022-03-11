SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering more opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Anyone who receives a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. The walk-in clinics scheduled for the week of March 14-19 are offering all vaccines, including Pfizer shots for residents five and older

Walk-in clinics are happening:

Monday, March 14 | Strafford Library | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 | Bartley Decatur Neighborhood Center | 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 18 | Fire Station #1 in Springfield | 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 18 | O’Reilley Center for Hope | 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 | Midtown Carnegie Library | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Those who need a vaccine can also make an appointment Monday through Friday at the Westside Public Health Center at 660 S. Scenic Avenue between 1:00 and 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 417-874-1211.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department Recovery Dashboard shows the seven-day case average for COVID-19 is 19 cases per day. There are 47 people in Springfield hospitals, according to the health department. 53.81% of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Greene County are fully vaccinated.