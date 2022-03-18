BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson has released the cost of the winter storm that hit February 22 and ended February 25, 2022.

The efforts to clear snow from that storm cost the city $29,684 in labor and material.

Here is a breakdown by the numbers:

61 tons of salt

154 tons of rock chips

200 gallons of beet juice

800 gallons of salt brine

498 gallons of unleaded fuel

383 gallons of diesel fuel

Road crews drove a total of 4,695 miles

532 man-hours

Combined with the larger snowstorm that hit the Ozarks on February 2, 2022, the city of Branson has spent $71,992 on winter weather events in the month of February.