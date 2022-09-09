SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission approved 69 small businesses to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief funds given to counties and cities to distribute by the federal government.

See the file below for a list of the businesses that applied and were awarded money as well as the amount of money they received.

Commissioners are reviewing applications from other businesses that asked for funding. Commissioners are evaluating how many more rounds of funding the county will issue.

The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine which businesses were eligible. A Citizen Advisory Committee reviews the applications, focusing on small businesses with 50 or fewer employees, especially for the first round of funding.

Greene County received a total of $56.9 million in APRA funds. About $8 million has been allocated for small business applications. Since July, the Greene County Commission has approved a total of $1,944,101.75 in ARPA grants to 155 small businesses in the county.

All of Greene County’s money from ARPA must be allocated by the end of 2024. All projects funded by the county must be done by the end of 2026.