Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army meet its Red Kettle goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Missouri’s Salvation Army hopes to raise $1,060,000 during its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army announced its fundraising need at its 130th Red Kettle Kickoff event Friday.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Hope Marches On.” Major Jon Augenstein explained the meaning behind it, “This year’s theme is Hope Marches On and that really is what the Salvation Army offers. We don’t sell a product like hamburgers or pizza or tennis shoes. What we offer is hope.”

Major Augenstein says the Salvation Army’s goal has gone up because the need has gone up. Last year’s goal of $875,000 was exceeded.

“In the years since the need has gone up, the cost of providing services, paying staff, everything has gone up and this year, I mean, this is actually a need. It’s in our budget. It’s not a goal, some arbitrary goal. This is what’s in the budget for us to do the same kind of services we’ve done in the past year,” Augenstein explained.

The money raised during the holiday season supports operations of the Salvation Army throughout the year.

Augenstein says he is confident the Salvation Army will meet its Red Kettle goal this year. “I fully believe we can make that goal. Last year we exceeded the goal,” he told us, “This year has new challenges that last year didn’t. Economy’s hurting a little bit, COVID, pandemic’s still out there but every year when we’ve challenged the people of the Springfield area to rise to the occasion, they have.”

There are several ways to be a part of the effort: