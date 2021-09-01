Here’s how you can get a job and a vaccine at the same time in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Job Center is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health Center to host a job fair and vaccination clinic on Thursday, September 9, 2021. It’s happening between 9:00 a.m. and noon at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine Street.

“We are pleased to partner with Jordan Valley Health Center to offer a vaccine clinic at our job fair,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield in a news release. “Job seekers can visit with 50 employers in the parking lot and then step inside the Job Center for a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

The vaccination event is open to anyone, and walk-ins are welcome. Jordan Valley Community Health Center will be administering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Kids as young as 12 can get the Pfizer vaccine, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Here is a list of participating employers: 417 Homecare, Atrium Hospitality, Aviagen, Bass Pro Shops, Buckhorn, Braum’s, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cintas, CNH Reman, Creekside at Elfindale Assisted/Independent Living, Crossmark, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, CoxHealth, Easy Living, Edmonds Dental Prosthetics, Fiocchi of America, Greene County Circuit Clerk, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Grizzly Industrial, JenFab Cleaning Solutions, John Youngblood Motors, K & C Stepping Stones, Lakeland Behavioral Health, McCormick/The French’s Food Company, Mercy, Merrill Steel, Modern Woodmen of America, Nothum, Nova Center of the Ozarks, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Paul Mueller Co, Penmac Staffing, Phoenix Home Care, Poorboy Tree Service, Prestressed Casting, T-Mobile, Three Stone Homes & Springfield Farms, Timken Belts, The UPS Store, Uniforms PRN, Walgreens, Walmart, Wilson Creek Nursing & Rehab, Rapid Robert’s, Red Monkey Foods, Russell Cellular, Select Brands, TTEC, The Arc of the Ozarks and The Wooten Company.