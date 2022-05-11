BRANSON, Mo. — Drivers in Branson will see temporary lane closures on eastbound West 76 Country Boulevard Thursday and Friday while crews remove utility poles.

This work is part of the final stages of the West 76 Country Boulevard Utility Undergrounding project.

The eastbound lane will be closed between the Branson Ferris Wheel to the Presley’s Country Jubilee between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on both Thursday, May 12, 2022 and Friday, May 13, 2022.

The City of Branson said crews are taking measures to minimize inconveniences for businesses in the area. Drivers should look for signs to detour traffic. After the utility poles are removed, the city will begin to install street lights along 76 to make the road more friendly to pedestrians.

The project to make changes along the boulevard began in January. The work is taking a little longer than planned because of weather delays, but the city said the project should be done by June 15, 2022.