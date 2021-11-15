Here’s how a new tool will help you sort your recycling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield has created a way for citizens to figure out how to sort their waste. It’s called the Waste Wizard, and it’s a database showing what you can repurpose, reuse, and recycle.

The most popular searches on the database are mattresses, medications, barbecue grills, and furniture.

Clicking on the Wizard tool will allow you to search for information about any waste item. The Wizard will tell you whether the item is recyclable and offer tips to reduce waste. There’s also a waste sorting game on the site.

Springfield’s City Recycling Centers will hold celebrations for America Recycles Day on Friday, November 19. America Recycles Day is November 15, but since this year, that date is on a Monday, the city is honoring the occasion on Friday.