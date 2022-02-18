SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The newest Hy-Vee is about to open its doors to the public next Tuesday, but we have a preview of this state-of-the-art grocery store.

Hy-Vee’s newest store will be located at 2150 E. Sunshine St.

According to Jim Deitchler, Retail District Store Director for Hy-Vee, this store is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, as well as amenities the company has become known for.

“We’ve got health equipment. We’ve got Designer Shoe Warehouse shoes. We’ve got Joe Fresh clothing. We’ve got an expanded health market to make your life easier and healthier.” says Deitchler. He says there are kiosk machines that allow you to create your own vitamin programs, kiosks where you can order your good, and digital price tags.

Deitchler says this is one of three stores in the country with this particular blueprint. He says the store also has a sit-down breakfast, a full-service bakery, Johnson Fitness equipment, and Springfield’s first Wahlburgers restaurant.

“We hope to stand out just because making it one-stop shopping. You know, we’re making it to where we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for the consumer because in today’s day and age, it’s just everything’s such a fast pace,” says Deitchler. “We want to make it easy for you to come in and scan a code instead of carrying an ad to where you can see what’s on sale, what our deals are. Make it easier for you to get in and get out.”

Hy-Vee on Sunshine will open Tuesday morning, February 22nd, at 6:00 a.m. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and will carry about 142,000 items.