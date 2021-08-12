Here is where you can get vaccinated next week in Greene County

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As of August 12th, 19% of people ages 12-20 who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is providing more opportunities to get vaccinated next week.

Below is a list of places and times to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, August 16

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Republic – Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 550 E Harrison St, Republic from 8-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Tuesday, August 17

Schweitzer United Methodist Church (JVCHC) — 2747 E Sunshine St from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Willard Recreation Center (SGCHD) – 233 N State Highway Z, Willard from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)



Big Shots Golf (SGCHD) — 1930 E Kearney St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)



Mother’s Brewing Company (JVCHC) — 215 S Grant Ave from 4-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Wednesday, August 18

Second Baptist Church (JVCHC) — 3111 E Battlefield from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)



Thursday, August 19

Strafford Schools – Max Evans Gymnasium (SGCHD) — 211 W McCabe St, Strafford from 7-9 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12)



Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Grand St. – Springfield Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 1720 W Grand St from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Christ Episcopal Church (SGCHD) — 601 E Walnut St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)



Friday, August 20

Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion (SGCHD) — 3935 W Sunshine St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)



Saturday, August 21

Central High School (SGCHD) — 423 E Central St from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)



Bartley Decatur Neighborhood Center (SGCHD) — 918 E Calhoun St from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)