Here is where you can get vaccinated next week in Greene County

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As of August 12th, 19% of people ages 12-20 who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is providing more opportunities to get vaccinated next week.

Below is a list of places and times to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, August 16
Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Republic – Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 550 E Harrison St, Republic from 8-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)


Tuesday, August 17
Schweitzer United Methodist Church (JVCHC) — 2747 E Sunshine St from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)


Willard Recreation Center (SGCHD) – 233 N State Highway Z, Willard from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Big Shots Golf (SGCHD) — 1930 E Kearney St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)


Mother’s Brewing Company (JVCHC) — 215 S Grant Ave from 4-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 18
Second Baptist Church (JVCHC) — 3111 E Battlefield from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)


Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Thursday, August 19
Strafford Schools – Max Evans Gymnasium (SGCHD) — 211 W McCabe St, Strafford from 7-9 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12)


Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Grand St. – Springfield Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 1720 W Grand St from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)


Christ Episcopal Church (SGCHD) — 601 E Walnut St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)


Friday, August 20
Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion (SGCHD) — 3935 W Sunshine St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)


Saturday, August 21
Central High School (SGCHD) — 423 E Central St from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)


Bartley Decatur Neighborhood Center (SGCHD) — 918 E Calhoun St from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

