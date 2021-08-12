Here is where you can get vaccinated next week in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As of August 12th, 19% of people ages 12-20 who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is providing more opportunities to get vaccinated next week.
Below is a list of places and times to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday, August 16
Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Republic – Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 550 E Harrison St, Republic from 8-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Tuesday, August 17
Schweitzer United Methodist Church (JVCHC) — 2747 E Sunshine St from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Willard Recreation Center (SGCHD) – 233 N State Highway Z, Willard from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
Big Shots Golf (SGCHD) — 1930 E Kearney St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Mother’s Brewing Company (JVCHC) — 215 S Grant Ave from 4-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Wednesday, August 18
Second Baptist Church (JVCHC) — 3111 E Battlefield from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
Thursday, August 19
Strafford Schools – Max Evans Gymnasium (SGCHD) — 211 W McCabe St, Strafford from 7-9 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12)
Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Grand St. – Springfield Back to School Event (JVCHC) — 1720 W Grand St from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Christ Episcopal Church (SGCHD) — 601 E Walnut St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Friday, August 20
Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion (SGCHD) — 3935 W Sunshine St from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Saturday, August 21
Central High School (SGCHD) — 423 E Central St from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Bartley Decatur Neighborhood Center (SGCHD) — 918 E Calhoun St from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)