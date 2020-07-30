Here is a preview of what Tuesday’s primary election will look like

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – President Donald Trump shared his displeasure with mail-in voting this morning. On Twitter, he suggested delaying the 2020 presidential election because of it:

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The National Constitution Center says delaying the election would be an arduous process.

This isn’t the first time Trump has expressed his thoughts on mail-in voting. He has called it “corrupt” and “substantially fraudulent” before. Today Ozarks First spoke with local county clerks to get their take on the President’s comments.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says he can’t speak for Trump. But, as a local election official, Schoeller can speak for things he know that can happen if elections aren’t administered correctly and carefully.

“I have concerns about the system being overwhelmed,” Schoeller said. “Local election officials not being able to adequately get the ballots out in time because they have had to traditionally vote in person. I’m also concerned about the local post office being able to get those ballots delivered in a timely manner to voters, and delivered back to local election officials by the deadline they must receive it.”

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown declined to comment on mail-in voting, but she gave a preview of what Tuesday’s primary voting will look like:

Hand sanitizer will be available at all polling locations.

Election judges will be sitting behind a sneeze guard.

People who don’t wear a mask will STILL be allowed to vote.

Recommends bringing your own stylus and ink pen. However, Christian County polling locations will have both available and sanitized.

Number of people allowed inside is limited – Brown asks that you stay patient, and reminds voters that absentee is still an option at the courthouse.

At Greene County polling locations: