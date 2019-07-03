Here is a list of the top 5 Independence Day activities

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- About 20,000 road signs are spread across Greene County, each made and maintained by the Highway Department Sign Shop. "We try to lay eyes on signs at least every sign, every two weeks," said Traffic Control Supervisor Leroy Gott. "We do road signs, speed limit signs, all the warning signs, which always get priority."Gott monitors what signs need to be replaced, while Justin Keith makes them.

"We'll get calls all the time, they write it down and I'll make it up for them," explained Keith. "[The letters] go onto a retro-flective background, that way it'll reflect through."