Area park departments make changes to annual dog swim events ahead of Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and with that comes the end of pool season. To celebrate the end of summer, pools around the Ozarks let the dogs take over.

There are two dog swims coming up this Labor Day Weekend: the Dog Swim at Fassnight Pool in Springfield and the Doggie Dive in Nixa.

Springfield Dog Swim

The Fassnight pool dog swim will run in two sessions Tuesday, September 8th.

4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Only dogs allowed to swim unleashed, no humans in the pool

$8 per dog and human pair, $3 for additional humans

No on-site registration. Register here by Monday, September 7th, at 5 p.m.

by Monday, September 7th, at 5 p.m. Humans must wear masks

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, says the motive behind having two sessions is to limit crowding.

“So instead of a three-hour single session is two hour and 15-minute sessions. That’s pretty much enough for any the dogs; dogs don’t swim for three hours solid at this event,” says Edwards.

She says crews will spend the 30 minutes between the sessions cleaning the pool area.

“We use that to kind of clean up, there are accidents during dog swim, believe it or not, and we’re cleaning those up in real-time. It is nice to have a moment to hose down the deck and make sure everything is good and clean for the second session,” says Edwards.

Funds for the dog swim will go towards Cruse Dog Park in Springfield.

Nixa Doggie Dive

Monday, Labor Day, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$2 per person, kids free, dogs free

Humans can wear masks; dogs must be leashed

Average around 100 dog capacity

Humans can go in the water with their dogs

“We typically see around 100 dogs, which leads to about a couple hundred people in the pool area. The pool area is big enough, people are able to spread out a little bit and not be crammed into one spot,” says Nixa Parks and Recreation Director Matt Crouse.

Funds from this dog swim will go towards a new dog park in Nixa.