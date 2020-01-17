Hemp farmers hoping for first legal industrial hemp harvest in 70 years

Mo. — Expectations are soaring for Missouri’s first legal industrial hemp harvest in 70 years.

Once Missouri growers attain a license, they can grow hemp and sell it to a buyer in the rapidly growing CBD oil industry.

Some believe there are billions to be made.

That’s why some farmers are at a two day hemp seminar in independence this week.

Anyone interested can buy a $1,000 acre to learn how to harvest hemp.

Steve Uehlin | St. Joseph farmer

‘Fifteen hundred acres two generations corn soybeans wheat’,” said Steve Uehlin, St. Joseph farmer, “can`t make any money doing anything else so we just look at this exploring it

Experts say hemp farming is low risk, but you should start small.