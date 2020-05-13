Helping the Helpers: Why the Discovery Center is asking for community support

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Discovery Center in Springfield has been providing free childcare services for healthcare workers and emergency responders through the COVID-19 pandemic, but funds are now dwindling.

Rob Blevins, the executive director, says it costs about $140,000 a month to provide free services for those essential employees’ children.

A lot of the funding so far had been donated by the community and local businesses.

But as the center looks ahead to June, Blevins is afraid they might have to end free services at the end of May.

Blevins says he’s once again asking for the community’s support to help continue a service meant to help those who are helping others during the pandemic.

Bailey Strohl will have more on this, and other childcare options available in Springfield, tonight on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.