Helping hungry students: Local organization teams up with Willard schools

WILLARD, Mo. – A local organization has opened its doors outside of its normal schedule to help Willard school families with food and hygiene products due to school remote learning.



Willard Public Schools announced on Tuesday, January 18th, they will be moving to virtual classes for the rest of the week. Though meals are still being provided as a drive-through in front of Willard High School and Willard Intermediate School South, Care to Learn, an organization that helps serve health, hunger, and hygiene needs, is providing help to Willard Public School families.



The Willard branch of Care to Learn, which is usually just open on Tuesday mornings, opened its doors today to help families in need. Twenty students were served by the end of the day, each with a week’s worth of food.



“Every Tuesday, it’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Willard School District. They need to have children in the Willard schools or they need to be in the Willard School District and senior citizens and families that are in need can come by the pantry,” says Chrysta Forrest, the Willard Chapter Liason for Care to Learn. Families are required to show a Willard I.D.



According to Andrea Harp, Director of Marketing for Care to Learn, the organization is still looking to see what schools will be decided in terms of virtual remote learning.



“I do think that care to learn is a crucial component in each of the communities that we serve. So we’re here to keep providing those needs and we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to show the students that there is hope someone cares and that they’re not alone.” says Harp.



The mission of Care to Learn is to provide immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene so every student can be successful in school. They are based on partnership with school districts and their communities. Harp says Care to Learn serves 38 school districts throughout Missouri.



