Help Give Hope to hold annual charity garage sale this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Help Give Hope provides local families in need with things like utility and rent assistance. Today, June 12, as well as tomorrow the organization is calling on the public to come show support by participating in their charity garage sale.

The organization assures visitors that the sale will observe social distancing measures and will have hand sanitizer stations located throughout.

Located at the Help Give Hope Warehouse on 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue, the sale will begin at 8:00 a.m. and go until 4:00 p.m. both today and tomorrow.