Help Give Hope charity garage sale helps local families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Help Give Hope is calling on the public to show support by participating in its charity garage sale.

All of the money made at this garage sale will go to local families that need help with rent, utilities, or getting furniture.

The organization says that the sale will observe social distancing measures and have hand sanitizer stations located throughout the warehouse.

Murray Beairsto, the executive director of the organization, says to help local children in need, you have to support the family as a whole.

The sale is going on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Saturday being half-price day.

At the help give hope warehouse 2809 north Cedarbrook Ave across from the Ozarks Food Harvest warehouse.