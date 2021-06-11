Help Give Hope charity garage sale helps support families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This weekend in Springfield you can take advantage of a huge sale while helping support families in need.

The Help Give Hope charity garage sale starts today at the non-profit’s warehouse on 2809 North Cedarbrook Avenue. It’s one of the largest charity garage sales in the Ozarks.

The sale is being held today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the items on sale range from toys, clothes, home essentials and more.

All proceeds will benefit the charity which helps thousands of kids and families each year. For more information on the event, click here.