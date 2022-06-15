SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there were several people gathered inside a home on Grant Avenue just north of Lynn street. A gunshot was fired, but no one was hit. Someone who was in the home called the police.

Officers responded with multiple units and an armored vehicle. Everyone who was in the house came out and officers talked to everyone to figure out what happened.

SPD said there could be weapons charges against the person who fired the gun.

Springfield Police said in a social media post Wednesday that weapons violations are on the rise in Springfield and those numbers include calls about shots fired and suspects who are found to have weapons when officers arrest them.