Greene County deputy hit after morning car chase on HWY 13

UPDATE: The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Greene County deputy was injured in the chase.

The active scene is on Highway 13 near the North Dry Sac Bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was hit by a fleeing suspect vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

POLK COUNTY, Mo.- Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene after a multi-county car chase.

The chase started around 10:45 a.m. and ended close to 11 at the Greene and Polk County line.

Ozarks First crews heard the suspect was going over 100 mph. Crews on scene say a person has been injured, and a CoxHealth medical helicopter is on scene.

Currently, it is unsure if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.