Shooting incident occurred at East Cherry Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is no longer a heavy police presence due to a shooting at East Cherry Street in Springfield.

Police say that Cherry Street was completely blocked off and an apartment was cleared that was believed to be involved but no one was found.

No shell casings were found by the police, which doesn’t line up with the witnesses’ stories.

The witnesses said that three men and two women were arguing when they started shooting. Three gunshots were heard by one witness, another said that one shot was fired into the air.

Jonathan Bucio, a neighbor, was outside playing with his son when the incident happened.

“I told my wife, I was scared, when I heard the shooting, three times, I just grabbed my son, and go inside the house,” Bucio said. “Because I get him first, and when I come outside, I see all the cars was just moving around.”

Police did not confirm the three gunshots, but they are speaking to more witnesses.

KOLR10 is on the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.