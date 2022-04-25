SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fifteen people are being evaluated by SWAT and Marshall’s Task Force after officers spent three hours trying to coax them out of a home on the 700th block of West Hovey Street.

Police said they got a call around 3:30 p.m. saying a man with a warrant out for his arrest could be at the home on Hovey Street. When police arrived they blocked off roads, evacuated nearby homes, and used a bullhorn to tell the suspect with a warrant to come outside.

The man with the warrant out for his arrest is named Cory Schafer and police say the warrant is due to him escaping from custody.

One SWAT team member said they used gas, an armored vehicle, and K9 units to get the people out of the home. he said all precautions are used because you never know what to expect in situations like this.