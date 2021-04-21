Man dead after being shot near Delmar Street and Stewart Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A male is dead after being shot near Delmar Street and Stewart Avenue on Wednesday, April 21.

According to Lieutenant Mark Foos, Springfield police were dispatched to 1049 South Stewart due to a “disturbance in progress.”

Police say a male was laying on the ground when they arrived. Life-saving measures were performed on the man until EMS arrived.

Foos said the male was taken to Mercy ER where he was later pronounced dead.

The male was confirmed to have a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Foos said the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided as it is discovered.

Ozarks First has a crew on scene working to get more details.

Photos from the scene: