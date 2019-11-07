Heavy police presence in Springfield on Kansas and Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A suspect walked into a Rapid Roberts with a gun and demanded money.

At approximately 9:42 p.m., Springfield police officers responded to the armed robbery that happened at Elfindale and Kansas Expressway.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold says The clerk handed over the money and nobody was hurt.

There were customers inside the store when the incident occurred.

According to Ringgold, the description of the suspect is a black male in a blue hoodie.

