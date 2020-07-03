Heavy police presence for potential shooting on East Pacific Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence at East Pacific Street near Clay Avenue after a wreck into a parked car.

According to Springfield Police, no arrests have been made but a driver was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say a potential shooting is being investigated and the criminal investigation division is heading to the scene.

This is all the information we have right now. KOLR10 has a crew on the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties