Apparent murder-suicide; Baby not injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is heavy police presence around a home on North Golden which is near Division and West Bypass in Springfield.

While police were en route to make a well-being check, a family member found two deceased people in the home.

According to Lieutenant Curt Ringgold from the Springfield Police Department, the scene seems to be an apparent murder-suicide of one man and one woman that looked to be in their 20s.

Ringgold says the couple’s baby was in the home, the child was not injured and is in the custody of a family member.

“The two deceased subjects were inside a bedroom, and it does not appear that child had any access to that, to see that, or involve that, or compromise the crime scene at all,” said Ringgold.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

