Heavy police presence at Lakeland Behavioral Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heavy police presence was at Lakeland Behavioral Health on Tuesday, Nov. 10. due to a fight breaking out between two patients.

The fight was originally believed to be some kind of riot, which is why our KOLR10 crew on scene saw approximately 10 police cars and two ambulances outside of the facility.

According to Springfield Police, Two female patients in their teens began fighting and other teens gathered around.

Police say the staff of Lakeland tried to break up the fight. The two fighting girls then began assaulting the employees.

The scene has been cleared and there were only minor injuries from the incident.

