Woman saved from flooding in Niangua River near Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A woman was saved after allegedly going off the north side of a bridge on I-44 near Marshfield and swept away 100 feet in Niangua River on Friday, March 12.

Captain Rich Fletcher, with the Marshfield Fire Department, said this was the fire department’s first water rescue of 2021.

Fletcher said the female’s vehicle stopped at 100 feet when it got lodged in some rocks blocking its path.

The Marshfield Fire Department, The Webster County Sheriff’s Department and CoxHealth were on scene to try and save the woman stuck in the flooding.

Fletcher said the terrain was rough and hilly, but the fire department has protocols for these types of water rescue.

Fire fighters suited up in safety gear, tied on a rope and went out about 10 to 15 feet to get to the car. The water was up to the nose of the vehicle on the outside and up to the seats on the inside.

The passenger door was opened and the woman climbed out. A safety vest was put on her and they walked back to the bank of the river.

Fletcher said the woman made it half way up the bank before she had to be carried all the way to safety.

According to Fletcher, the woman was cold, wet and tired, but didn’t seem to be suffering from any injuries.

The woman was taken away from the scene by ambulance.

Fletcher suggests people slow down, pay attention to what is around them and use caution when driving.