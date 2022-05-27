SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children.

Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in Springfield as co-anchor for KOLR10 Daybreak before moving to the evening anchor desk.

In a Facebook post announcing her career change, Heather said, “To the viewers, thank you for welcoming me into your home and supporting me throughout the years. It has been the honor of a lifetime to meet many of you and tell stories that impact our community.”