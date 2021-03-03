Heath Department shares three newly reported COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced three newly reported COVID-19 deaths.

According to a press release, one of the three deaths occurred in January, and two occurred in February, but all three were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, February 24 and Tuesday, March 2.

Those who died were:

  • A woman in her 70s
  • Two women in their 80s

One of the women was associated with a long-term care facility, and all had underlying health conditions.

These new deaths bring the Greene County total to 417. Below is a list of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age:

  • 20s: 1 death
  • 30s: 2 deaths
  • 40s: 7 deaths
  • 50s: 23 deaths
  • 60s: 48 deaths
  • 70s: 109 deaths
  • 80s: 134 deaths
  • 90s: 87 deaths
  • 100s: 6 deaths

According to the Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, there 542 active cases in Greene County with 20 residents hospitalized.

