SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday, Aug. 6, in Green County.

In response to the heat advisory, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending the Fassnight Pool hours to 8 p.m. instead of its usual 6:30 p.m. closing time. Silver Springs Pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, from 1-6:30 p.m. for the annual Park Day Reunion.

Admission to the pool is $4 for youth and seniors and $5 for adults. You can get in for $1 or free with a canned food item to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest.