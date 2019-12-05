1  of  3
Healthy Relationships: the good, the bad, and the education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The relationships a teen forms during adolescence can impact their overall development. This is why the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield is working to educate youth on what healthy relationships look like.

“This is the age girls and boys are deciding who they are,” said Henderson Unit Program Director, Sarah Hassan.

The non-profit is partnering with Harmony House and the Rebound Foundation for its efforts.

Hassan said, “It’s really rewarding to see the girls open up and express themselves.”

For more information on the Boys and Girls club or how to get involved visit https://www.bgca.org/.

