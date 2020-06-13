Healthcare workers are being laid off due to the pandemic

Ark. — Hundreds of healthcare workers are being laid off in Arkansas, and hospitals are getting millions of dollars in federal aid.

“You saw a dramatic decrease in the amount of services that hospitals are providing so it’s creating financial hardship,” said Representative Bruce Westerman. “You’re correct, we’ve put billions of dollars out there to help hospitals already.”

Kelsey Gilley, a former certified nurse midwife, doesn’t blame the hospitals for the position she’s in.

“They’re just doing the best that they can or at least we hope they’re doing the best they can,” said Gilley. “Everyone’s taken hits.”

The American Hospital Association estimates hospitals have lost more than $200 billion during this pandemic or about $50 billion every month.

“If there’s legitimate need after we give the Cares Act ample time to get implemented and we see what’s happening with the opening of the economy, I think at that point there will be an evaluation if we need to do another bill or not,” said Gilley.