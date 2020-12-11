Healthcare system looking to hire people to help nurses during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital said it added hundreds of positions across the system to lighten the burden on nurses in the height of the pandemic.

The positions are available at 10 Mercy locations for both clinical and non-clinical jobs.

Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer with Mercy says the idea came the Friday after Thanksgiving. Two weeks later, newly hired staff were picking up shifts with dozens more still needing to be filled.

“It seems like it’s a win-win opportunity, how do we benefit the economy of the communities in which we serve, put people back to work and support our caregivers,” said Mercer.

The positions are temporary and contingent on the COVID-19 pandemic. Springfield Mercy Hospital currently has 40 open positions.

“They are going to be there to help our care team,” said Mercer. “Get supplies, stock shelves, help facilitate conversations or communicate with patient family members when necessary.”

Mercer said hired workers get to choose their schedules so they can work around other jobs, school, and childcare. However, the positions are geared towards those who simply want to help.

“There are so many people suffering and so many people hurting and to feel like you can do something that’s helping another person out it’s really a gift,” said Mercer. “I think people are feeling the calling to do that particularly during the holiday season.”

Aside from these new temporary positions, Mercy says it has hundreds of other full and part-time openings in Springfield and across its system.