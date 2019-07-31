Healthcare providers push Missouri to adopt prescription drug monitoring program

Mo. — Local Pharmacist, Marcus Smith, said it’s critical that Missouri adopts a state-wide Prescription Drug-Monitoring Program.

“Monitoring occurring at every level, whether it’s the prescriber level, the pharmacy level,” said Smith “Even one step further allowing pharmacists to have prescriptive authority for Naloxone.”

A medicine Smith said is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

He said curbing the opioid epidemic will take efforts from both ends of the healthcare spectrum.

“As a pharmacist we look at the dose first and foremost, we also look at the disease state of the patient,” said Smith.

Despite lawmaker efforts, Missouri remains the only state in the U.S. not to have a state-wide tracking system for prescription drugs.

Representative Lynn Morris said the bill he co-sponsors would give pharmacists a real-time look at medicines being prescribed to someone across the state.

Something he said would prevent people from being able to receive multiples of the same medications.

Philip Loyd of the Cherry Health Center said 90% of pains can actually be managed without the use of a prescribed narcotic.

“Most problems are a functional problem, as far as joint back spine, taking medications aren’t doing anything absolutely for the actual problem,” said Loyd.

Loyd said in most cases relying on medication is just a way to cover up the pain.

“We want to return people to a state of function with less pain so they can actually get off those medications,” said Loyd.